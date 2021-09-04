Dance Deewane 3: Urmila Matondkar & Madhuri Dixit add the oomph factor as they groove on ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua’

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 will be full of entertainment as the show will be graced by the presence of the actress Urmila Matondkar. She will be the special judge of the upcoming episode and will enjoy the spectacular performances by the contestants of the show. In the BTS video shared by , we can see them grooving on the 90’s hit song ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua’ from Judaai.

The video shared by the actress and judge of the show Madhuri Dixit is catching everyone’s as she is seen grooving alongside Urmila Matondkar. It is rare sight to see the two dancing queens of Bollywood sharing the stage and dancing along. Urmila Matondkar slays in her blue pantsuit and pearl statement necklace. Madhuri Dixit is also looking spectacular in her pink traditional attire. She had also donned a traditional statement necklace.

See video here: Click