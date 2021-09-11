Dance Deewane 3: Urmila Matondkar, Madhuri Dixit, and other judges recreate the magic of ‘Rangeela’

The show Dance Deewane 3 is one of the most popular dance reality show on television screens. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the presence of the actress Urmila Matondkar and the contestants will be seen dancing on the superhit songs from the movies of the actress. The actress will also be seen grooving along with and the judges of the show on her hit song ‘Rangeela’.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen the actress is seen enjoying herself and having a gala time on the show. Urmila is looking stunning in royal blue attire, which she had paired with statement pearls and heels. Madhuri Dixit has worn a beautiful pink lehenga, which she had paired the look with ethnic jewelry. Along with them choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia will also be seen dancing. The whole team of the contestants and their gurus will be seen on the sets, offers a complete recipe for entertainment.

See video here-

The Urmila Matondarkar special episode will be aired this weekend. The contestants of the show will be seen performing spectaculars and give a glimpse of the unique dance styles. Urmila will also be seen joining them on stage and she will be enjoying the performance of the talented contestants. She will also be seen gifting a Nath (traditional nose ring) to contestant Pallavi for her remarkable dance performance. Earlier Madhuri Dixit was seen enjoying the time on the sets with Urmila as they grooved together on the popular 90’s song ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua’ from Judaai.

