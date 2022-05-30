Dance Deewane Juniors, 29th May 2022, Written Update: All Stars make an entry in the top six

Today's episode begins with Karan vlogging the entire show. The first performance is graced by Runjuna from Gang Sonali. They dance on 'Pachtaaoge'. They receive a standing ovation and the power play button. Following them, the C Company from Gang Pratik performs on 'Dhivara'. The judges love their unique aerial act and give them the power play button. Marzi Pestonji reveals how someone called him to book an event with Nora Fatehi. The judges have Oreo biscuits and Marzi feeds Nora foam in form of cream. Riddhi with Captain Tushar performs on 'Gazar Ne Kiya Hai Ishara'.

Tushar reveals how Riddhi was afraid of performing stunts on crash mats. Later, Nora performs waacking and voguing with them and Marzi shoots the video. Nora gives a challenge to all hardcore dancers to perform 'Fab Fusion' style. Geet from Gang Sonali performs Odissi with Bollywood style on 'Tu Tu Tara'. Nora appreciates her performance and tells she feels as if Geet is her child. Geet complains about her parents. Geet's father comes on stage and has a word with Nora.

Nora teaches Geet's father how to click photographs and poses with her mother. The next performance is graced by Aditya from Gang Pratik. He performs Kalaripayattu with Contemporary on Tanhaji's theme. He stuns the judges with his power pack performance. Yash and Aradhya from Gang Tushar perform in Lyrical, Tracing, and Threading dance styles. They perform on 'Neela Neela Ambar Par' and receive claps from judges. A dance battle begins between All Stars and OPS Crew. They dance on 'Baawre' and 'Eey Beta'. The Classical Queens join them and performs on 'Dilruba'. All Stars win the battle and also make the entry to the Top Six.

Also Read: Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor recalls grooving on Rishi Kapoor’s song Tu Tu Tara at every party; Watch