Dance Deewane Juniors: Aamir Khan to grace the grand finale episode to promote Laal Singh Chaddha

Dance Deewane Juniors, the popular dance reality show, has been winning hearts since it started airing. It has given a platform to some highly talented kids. Judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood's diva Nora Fatehi, the show has received a great response from the audiences. This dance reality show is hosted by actor Karan Kundrra. Dance Deewane Juniors is reaching its grand finale week, and the finale episodes are all set to air on the 16th and 17th July 2022.

Now as confirmed by Colors TV, the finale episodes will witness the presence of popular celebrities who will grace the show to promote their upcoming films. On 16th July 2022, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will appear on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Shamshera'. On the other hand, the last episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, which will air on 17th July 2022, will be graced by Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan. He will mark his presence on this dance reality show to promote his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Meanwhile, Dance Deewane Juniors this weekend will also see the special appearances of well-known names like Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and talented actress Taapsee Pannu. The two will grace the show to promote Taapsee's upcoming film 'Shabaash Mithu' which is a biopic based on Mithali's life. The film is slated for release on 15th July 2022.

