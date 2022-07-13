Dance Deewane Juniors: Aamir Khan to grace the Grand Finale with Neetu Kapoor & Nora in new promo

Also known as 'Mr. Perfectionist', superstar Aamir Khan needs no introduction. The actor is all set to hit the big screen with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. And, to promote his movie, Aamir is all set to grace the grand finale of popular kids dance reality show - Dance Deewane Juniors. The show is judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood's diva Nora Fatehi and is hosted by actor Karan Kundrra. Dance Deewane Juniors is reaching its grand finale week, and the finale episodes are all set to air on the 16th and 17th July 2022.

The new promo of the show has been released featuring Aamir Khan. The channel posted the video on its Instagram handle which also featured the cast of Naagin 6 - Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. The caption read, "Pratha aur Rishabh ki excitement ho gayi hai double, kyunki grand finale par aa rahe hai Aamir Khan sabse milne Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors Grand Finale 16th-17th July raat 10.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot". To note, Aamir will mark his presence on this dance reality show to promote his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Watch promo here

A few days back, it was reported that actor Ranbir Kapoor will also grace the show to promote his upcoming film Shamshera. Neetu Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors in a shimmery Indo-western outfit. The actress, in a candid conversation with the paps, informed that the show is going to end and also revealed that it is her son Ranbir Kapoor, who is soon going to become a father, will appear in the finale.

