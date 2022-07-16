Dance Deewane Juniors: Aamir Khan's funny expression on Tejasswi Prakash's dialogue leaves audiences in splits

Dance Deewane Juniors, the popular show, has been winning hearts since it started airing. This dance reality show has given a platform to highly talented kids. Judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, the show has received a great response from the audiences. Now the show has reached its final leg, and the semi-final episode will air on the 16th of July, whereas the grand finale episode will air on the 17th of July 2022.

Dance Deewane Juniors' new promo:

The grand finale episode of Dance Deewane Juniors will be graced by popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Today, Colors TV posted a glimpse of the upcoming grand finale episode and shared a small promo of Dance Deewane Juniors on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we can also spot Tejasswi Prakash making an appearance on the last episode of the show. Amid the powerful performances, we can see Tejasswi, Karan and Aamir entertaining the audience with their 'Saas Bahu' fun banter.

Tejasswi tells Aamir to become a typical 'saas' (mother-in-law), who is seen in drama shows. Tejasswi then says a hilarious dialogue in a dramatic tone. The actress says, "Roz roz ghar pe aaya taaza dudh fatt kyu raha hai? Iss sazzish ke piche choti bahu ka haath toh nahi? Yeh muje bhuka toh nahi marna chahti?" As Tejasswi says this, Aamir Khan can be seen giving amazing expressions to this dialogue. Karan then interrupts their fun banter and teases Aamir by saying "Sir producer ka phone aagaya, saas ke role ke liye". Aamir also gives a befitting reply and says, "Done. Lock karo".

The caption of this promo read, "Kaise mila Aamir ko iss mazedaar serial mein saas ka role? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors #SemiFinale on Saturday aur #GrandFinale on Sunday, raat 10.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot".

While the grand finale is graced by Aamir Khan to promote his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the semi-finale episode will be graced by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on 16th July 2022. Ranbir will appear on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Shamshera' along with co-star Vaani Kapoor.

Dance Deewane Juniors finalists:

The three choreographers of Dance Deewane Juniors were Tushar Shetty, Sonali Kar and Pratik Utekar. These three choreographers trained and helped the kids to put forward their best performances on the stage of this dance reality show. They trained solo contestants as well as groups, who successfully made it to the finale week. After battling several levels, the top 4 finalists of Dance Deewane Juniors are Aditya Patil, Geet Kaur Bagga, Prateek Kumar Naik, and the All-Stars group.

