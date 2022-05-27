Dance Deewane Juniors: Akshay Kumar gets emotional as a contestant performs on Teri Mitti from Kesari

The upcoming episode of the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors will be a highly entertaining one as it will be graced by Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. They will be gracing the sets to promote their upcoming movie, Prithviraj. The special guests will be entertained by the phenomenal performance of the contestants. In one of the recent promos of the show, Akshay Kumar is seen getting emotional over the performance of a contestant on his popular song.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show, contestant Prateek gave a spectacular performance on Akshay Kumar’s song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the movie Kesari. Seeing the dance performance, he became overwhelmed and said, “Maine iss gaane ke bahot saare performance dekhe hai lekin ye kahunga ye sabse best hai.” Even judge Neetu Kapoor was seen getting emotional on seeing the act.

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are seen seated among the judges of the show, Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. After the dance performance of Prateek, Akshay says that he will make him laugh. He and Manushi Chhillar came on stage and Akshay throws water at the contestant, which makes him break into a grin. He also throws water at host Karan Kundrra. One of the judges, Marzi Pestonji says he also wants to play the game, to which Akshay replies, “Mujhe tere sath nahi khelna hai.” When Marzi comes on stage, Akshay throws water on him and Marzi runs back to his chair.

