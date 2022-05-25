Dance Deewane Juniors: Akshay Kumar grooves to Ishq Tera Tadpave & promotes Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar

The upcoming episode of the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors will be full of dance and entertainment as it will be graced by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and actress Manushi Chhillar. The duo will be gracing the sets to promote their upcoming movie Prithviraj. As per the latest promos of the episode, Akshay Kumar is seen displaying full energy as he dances along with the contestants on the episode.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of the reality show, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will be seen making a grand entry on the stage. Akshay Kumar looks dapper in a black formal suit and Miss World Manushi Chhillar looks absolutely stunning in a golden yellow lehenga. Akshay Kumar will be seen setting the stage on fire with his dance moves on ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’, along with host Karan Kundrra, judges Marzi Pestonji and the contestants of the show. Neeta Kapoor and Nora Fatehi are also seen dancing from the judge's panel area.

See the promo here-

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s movie, Prithviraj shows the heroism of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he faces off against Muhammad of Ghor. The movie is due to be released on 3rd June 2022.

In the previous promo of the show, contestant Geet is seen entering the stage with judge Neetu Kapoor’s photo in her hand. She is seen doing Lavani on the popular song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’. Neetu Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana were seen as very impressed with the dance performance of the girls. Marzi Pestonji asks Nora Fatehi to do Lavani with the girls. As she goes on stage, she gave her phone to Marzi and tells him to shoot the video of her dance. Marzi says, “Ye kya hai, jab dekho mere ko bolti hai video lene ke liye.” Nora is seen doing Lavani fabulously on the stage. Marzi is seen lying down on the floor to shoot the video, which makes everyone laugh out loud.

