Dance Deewane Juniors: Akshay Kumar pulls Master Marzi’s leg as he & Manushi Chhillar promote Prithviraj

Dance Deewane Juniors has become one of the top-rated shows in the telly world in a very short span of time. The kids' dance reality show offers a national level platform for the talented kids to showcase their talents and get the winning trophy. The show is graced by several celebrities every week and for the upcoming weekend, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will be seen gracing the show for the promotion of their film. Former will also add entertainment to the episode with his comic antics and fun activities.

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are seen seated among the judges of the show, Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. After the dance performance of one of the contestants, Prateek, Akshay says that he will him laugh. He and Manushi Chhillar came on stage and Akshay throws water at the contestant, which makes him break into a grin. He also throws water at unsuspecting host Karan Kundrra, which makes everyone laugh out loud. One of the judges, Marzi Pestonji, says he also wants to play the game, to which Akshay replies in a teasing tone, “Mujhe tere sath nahi khelna hai.” When Marzi comes on stage, Akshay throws water at him and Marzi runs back.

See the promo here-

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will be gracing the show for the promotion of their upcoming movie, Prithviraj. The story of the movie revolves around the heroism of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he faces off against Muhammad of Ghor. It is due to be released on 3rd June.

Also read- Dance Deewane Juniors: Akshay Kumar grooves to Ishq Tera Tadpave & promotes Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar