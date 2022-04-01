Dance Deewane Juniors: Alia Bhatt calls Neetu Kapoor ‘such a star’ as she dances on 'Naach Meri Rani'; WATCH

Neetu Kapoor will be making her television debut with the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, where she will be featuring as a judge. A few moments back, she took to her social media space and shared a video from the sets, where she can be seen shaking a leg with Nora Fatehi and a young contestant on stage, on the popular number, Naach Meri Rani. As soon as she shared the video, it received a lot of love from fans and followers. Among others, Alia Bhatt also left a comment as she cheered for the veteran actress.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neetu captioned the post, “Having fun with my favourites on the sets of Dance dewane juniors! #Dancewithnora (slew of emojis) @norafatehi @marzipestonji @colorstv”. In a few moments, Alia took to the comments section of the post and cheered for beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, as she wrote, “Such a starrrrr (slew of emojis)”. Adorable, don’t you think? Apart from Alia, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to her video.

Click HERE to watch Neetu Kapoor’s video.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s comment on Neetu Kapoor’s video:

Coming to Dance Deewane Juniors, the show will be featuring children between the ages of 4 to 14. As per the sources of Times of India, “This is the first season of Dance Deewane, which will feature children. We were keen on roping in a celebrity, who has an image of a warm and modern-day mother. Neetu Kapoor fits the bill.”

Neetu Kapoor shared that she is quite excited about her television debut. “I am quite excited to be coming into the audience’s homes with my TV debut. Though I’m not a great dancer, I’ve always loved to dance, and I believe that when you do something you love, it shows,” said the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress.

ALSO READ: 'Bahu Kab Aa Rahi Hai?' Neetu Kapoor REACTS as paps ask about Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding