Dance Deewane Juniors: Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic as he remembers Mr India's superhit song with Sridevi; Watch

Dance Deewane Juniors is one of the leading shows that are presently being aired on TV screens. The show offers a grand platform for budding dancers and in a very short span of time, it has garnered a massive fan following. The show is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The upcoming episode of the show will be a star-studded one as the show will be graced by the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo. Bollywood star will be seen remembering Sridevi as contestants perform their song from Mr. India.

In the promo of the episode, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are seen seated among the judges. The contestants are seen giving a spectacular dance performance on Sridevi and Anil Kapoor’s superhit song from Mr. India, “I love You”. Anil Kapoor became nostalgic on seeing the dance performance. He shared, “Gaana itna achha tha, Sridevi ji ne perform kia tha, Saroj ji ne choreograph kia tha, mai bhi usme tha thoda bohot. Muje har shot ke liye ladna padta tha, sab deewane the Sridevi ji ke. Sab chahte they har shot me vo dikhe, mai aata tha to bolte the isko hatao. I went into nostalgia on seeing the performance. I am grateful that I got to work with her on many films. What a performer, what a talent.” He also appreciated the dance performance.

See promo here-

Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan will be gracing the show for the promotion of their upcoming movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo. It features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli in prominent roles. It is due to be released on June 24.

