Dance Deewane Juniors: Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varan Dhawan & the judges bowled over by Priyanshi’s act

The upcoming episode of one of the most entertaining and popular kids’ dance reality shows, Dance Deewane Juniors will be a treat to watch. The show has become the audience's favourite with the airing of its first episode and the fabulous performances of the contestants. The little contestants have been giving stunning dance performances in every episode and getting the love of the judges and audience. In the upcoming episode, the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo will be gracing the sets. Bollywood stars will be seen stunned by the performance of contestant Priyanshi.

In the promo of the show, Priyanshi gave an excellent performance on the song, ‘Dil Haara’ from Tashan. The stunts performed by the contestant amazed the judges of the show along with the special guest. After the performance, Anil Kapoor said, “Sab apne apne dil check kar lo, aisa lag raha tha kabhi bhi kuch bhi hil skta hai.” All the judges are seen as mind-blown by the performance. Priyanshi’s father is seen on a formal suit and he did a magic trick in order to please Kiara Advani, which was quite an entertainment for everyone.

In the earlier promo of the episode, it is seen that the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo will be gracing the sets of the reality show. Varun Dhawan tells hostKaran Kundrra, ‘You are such a good boyfriend, aapne dusre boyfriends ki vat laga di hai. We are really glad you have found someone; now you have to get married.” Karan is seen blushing and said, “Mai ready hu, usse puch lo”. Varun says that he will ask on national television, “Bhabhiji kya aap Karan Kundrra ke sath jugjugg jeena chahti hai?” He asked her to reply on social media.

