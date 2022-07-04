Dance Deewane Juniors: Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor to join his mother Neetu Kapoor in the grand finale episode

The highly popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors has been winning hearts since it has started airing. The show offered a grand platform for the talented kids to show their dance skills on the national platform. It is the first season of the show and it is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, gorgeous Neetu Kapoor and ace choreographer Remo D’souza. The show has now reached its final peg and the grand finale episode will be aired in the upcoming week. As per the latest reports, it will be graced by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors in a shimmery Indo-western outfit. The actress, in a candid conversation with the paps, informed that the show is going to end next week. She also revealed that it is her son Ranbir Kapoor, who is soon going to become a father, will appear in the finale.

She said, "You all are going to miss me. Next week is going to be the last one and then it's over. RK will come next week for the grand finale. And then we won't meet and you'd miss us."

Later, Karan Kundrra, who was walking towards the set, spotted Neetu Ji at the door of her vanity van. He ran and touched her feet. The two hugged each other and posed together for the paps.

Karan also spoke about girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash being busy with her shoot in Chandigarh.

Neetu was recently congratulated on the show by Karan Kundrra and guest Farah Khan for her promotion to Dadi, as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to become parents soon.

Karan said, "Neetu ji dadi ban ne wali hain aapko hum sabhi ki taraf se dher saari badhaiyan." Neetu thanked them and replied, "Thank you...mujhe nahi lagta ki isse acchi koi news nahi ho sakti hai."

Farah, who was seen as the guest judge for the previous episode, said, "I think Chintu Ji is coming back." In the episode, Farah Khan was seen grooving with Neetu Kapoor on the stage.

