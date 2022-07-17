Dance Deewane Juniors Finale: Aamir Khan grooves with Neetu Kapoor on his iconic song ‘Kya Bolti Tu’

Aamir Khan will be gracing the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors in the upcoming episode. It is one of the most watched shows on TV screen at present and people are enjoying the exceptional dance performances of the contestants. The kids' dance reality show has a massive fan following, and it had been thoroughly entertained the audience with the dance as well as the excellent camaraderie of the judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. The grand finale of the show will be aired today and it will be a star-studded episode. In the recent promo, Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing with Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan will be gracing the grand finale episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The actor will be seen having a gala time on the sets as he will engage in fun activities and more with the contestants. In the episode, Aamir Khan will also be seen doing dance moves with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on his popular song ‘Kya Bolti Tu’ from the movie, Ghulam. Aamir Khan sported a blue printed kurta and white pyjamas, while Neetu Kapoor looks fabulous in a green and black shimmery saree.

See the video here-

3 Idiots actor will also be seen engaging in fun activities with the Colors TV shows actors as they take part in Golgappa-making competition. Aamir will also try the golgappas prepared by them.

See video here-

Aamir Khan will be gracing the show for the promotion of his and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is due to be released on August 11.

The grand finale episode of the show will also be graced by Neetu Kapoor’s son and ace Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The duo will also be having a lot of fun on the show. He will be gracing the sets to promote his upcoming movie, Shamshera.

