Dance Deewane Juniors Finale: Karan Kundrra gets a mesmerising surprise from a fan on sets of the show; PICS

Dance Deewane Juniors has been the most popular show from the time it started airing. This dance reality show has given a platform to some of the highly talented kids. Judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, the show has received a great response from the audiences. Dance Deewane Juniors has now reached its final leg and the grand finale episode will be aired on the 16th and 17th of July 2022.

Today, the makers have shot for the finale episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. On the sets of the show, we spotted host Karan Kundrra making a dapper appearance for the finale episode. Karan looked handsome in a silver shimmery tuxedo and posed for the paparazzi. Apart from this, Karan received a surprise from a fan who brought a sketch of the actor. Karan was delighted with the sweet gesture of the fan and even clicked a picture with him.

Dance Deewane Juniors Finale:

Dance Deewane Juniors' final episodes will witness the presence of popular celebrities who will grace the show to promote their upcoming films. On 16th July 2022, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will appear on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Shamshera'. On the other hand, the last episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, which will air on 17th July 2022, will be graced by Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan. He will mark his presence on this dance reality show to promote his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Dance Deewane Juniors finalists:

The three choreographers of Dance Deewane Juniors were Tushar Shetty, Sonali Kar and Pratik Utekar. These three choreographers trained and helped the kids to put forward their best performances on the stage of this dance reality show. They trained solo contestants as well as groups, who successfully made it to the finale week. After battling several levels, the top 4 finalists of Dance Deewane Juniors are Aditya Patil, Geet Kaur Bagga, Prateek Kumar Naik and the All Stars group.

