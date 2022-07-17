Dance Deewane Juniors Finale: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash swoon fans with their dance on Aamir Khan’s song

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the most popular couple on social media since their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The duo has a massive fan following and they are given the nickname Tejran by the fans. The duo are presently busy with their respective shows, but the couple is often spotted together after shoots or dates. Tejasswi Prakash had earlier co-hosted Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan for an episode, and she will now be seen in the finale episode also. In the recent promo, the couple is seen dancing to a popular song from Amir Khan’s upcoming movie.

In the post shared by Colors Instagram, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen taking to stage as they do a romantic dance to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming movie’s song, “Main Ki Karaan.” Karan, who is the host of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, looks dapper in shimmery grey and black combination blazer set. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash looked gorgeous in a navy blue velvet dress with net detailing.

See the video here-

Fans of the duo have been showering love on the post. One wrote, “Hottest and Cutest couple of the World”, another said, “Wowwwww. Love love love them”, “Stay blessed both of you”. A fan wrote, “Omgggg how cuuute are they”, “Can't wait to see them”, and more. The fans of the duo are very excited to see them on the stage of the reality show tonight.

Dance Deewane Juniors finale will be aired on this Sunday and it will be a graced by numerous celebrities including Bollywood star Aamir Khan for promoting his movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen on the show for promoting his upcoming movie Shamshera.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra on their first date post Bigg Boss 15: ‘That was a special night’