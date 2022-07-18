Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale: Aditya Patil wins the show; Takes home Rs 20 lakh

Dance Deewane Juniors saw the mega Grand Finale episode on Sunday, July 17, and contestant Aditya Patil was crowned the winner. He competed with All Stars (group), Geeta Kaur Bagga (solo), and Prateek Kumar Naik (solo) to finally emerge as Dance Deewane Juniors' winner. Aditya, who took home Rs 20 lakh, was handed over the trophy by none other than Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. He visited the Grand Finale to promote his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood Film, Forrest Gump by Tom Hanks.

Dance Deewane Juniors' choreographer Pratik Utekar, who trained Aditya Patil, was extremely overjoyed to bag the winner's title. Talking about Aditya, he proved his versatility on the show by showing off all kinds of complex dance forms. Judges Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji, and Nora Fatehi have been mighty impressed by Aditya's performance. Celebrity guests, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff (Aditya's favourite actor), and many others were left spellbound by Aditya's sheer excellence.

Aditya received enormous support from several celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sriti Jha, Rashami Desai, Rahul Vaidya, and Pratik Sehajpal. Renowned choreographers namely Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia, and Vaibhav Ghuge also wished for Aditya to win Dance Deewane Juniors. Judge Nora Fatehi also loved his talent.

Aditya Patil had confessed earlier that he wanted to win the show for his grandfather. The young contestant plans on buying a new house for his grandfather, as the latter faced extreme financial crisis but managed to pay for Aditya's dance school. During his journey on the show, Aditya dedicated several acts to his grandparents as a token of his love and respect.

Dance Deewane Juniors was hosted by actor Karan Kundrra.

