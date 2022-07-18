Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale Highlights: Aamir Khan grooves to Salman's song, Tejasswi's cuteness & more

One of the most popular dance reality shows Dance Deewane Juniors finally pulled its curtains down on July 17 with a grand event. It was a star-studded evening. Aamir Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and others marked their presence. Aditya Patil was crowned the winner. He competed with All Stars (group), Geeta Kaur Bagga (solo), and Prateek Kumar Naik (solo) to finally emerge as Dance Deewane Juniors' winner. Aditya, who took home Rs 20 lakh, was handed over the trophy by none other than Aamir Khan. He visited the Grand Finale to promote his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood Film, Forrest Gump by Tom Hanks. The show was judged by iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi.

Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale Highlights:

1) Contestants gave a tribute to Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan through their dance performance. The actor said he never realised until now that he has such good songs in his movies and also thanked his music director.

2) Tejasswi Prakash had a fun time with Aamir Khan. The Naagin actress made Aamir to give expressions to the dialouges of daily soap. After this, Karan Kundrra came and said that Aamir has got an offer to do the show, 'Sasural Aamir Ka' and asked Aamir to play 'saas' role.

3) Aamir Khan made all the onscreen television pairs from the daily soaps that are being aired on ColorsTV to eat gol-gappas with a twist. The guys prepare gol-gappa with blindfolds and fed it to their girls. Later, Aamir too ate gol-gappa and gave to the kids as well.

4) Real-life couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grooved to Aamir Khan's romantic song 'Main Ki Karaan' from Laal Singh Chaddha. The superstar called them a lovely couple and also hailed Tejasswi's dancing skills.

5) Aamir Khan's 'Ae Kya Bolti Tu' dance with Neetu Kapoor and confessing that she's his first love from her first film, Yaadon Ki Baaraat

6) 'Who knows Tejasswi better?' was conducted between reel boyfriend Simba Nagpal or real beau Karan Kundrra. In the game, Simba gave up and said that they are thorough professionals whereas Karan revealed that when Teja gets angry and fights, she gets rashes on her neck. Second, when Teja returns home from a late shift, Karan knows exactly when to lift her so that she doesn't feel tired. After listening to Karan, Teja smiled and held his hand.

7) Aamir Khan grooved to Salman Khan's Dhinka Chika song from the movie Ready and called it his favourite dance song. He also revealed that he leaves all his work when he hears this song play.

