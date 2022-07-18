Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale Review: Aamir Khan's dance, Karan-Tejasswi's romance make it a hit

After three months of rigorous hard work and churning out the best from the 15 contestants, Dance Deewane Juniors held its grand finale on Sunday, July 17. The climax episode was attended by the maverick actor-producer Aamir Khan. He graced the show to promote his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha - the Hollywood remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The superstar is known for not going on an overdrive when it comes to promoting his films. However, Aamir made an exception and confessed, "The kids have worked really hard, and to reward and appreciate their dedication, I have come here."

To make the one-hour-long episode a total entertainer, Dance Deewane Juniors' finale episode also saw the channel's lead pairs of the ongoing daily soaps. They added the perfect ingredients to make the episode a spicy one. Simba Nagpal surprised the audience by co-hosting with Karan Kundrra. What came as another surprise was Tejasswi Prakash's sizzling dance performance. Aamir Khan couldn't stop himself from praising her skills. The Bollywood superstar, who has acted in numerous films, shared that he can't dance and therefore he loves to watch those who dance exceptionally well.

Dance tribute to Aamir Khan by Dance Deewane Juniors' finalists

The four finalists - Aditya Patil, All Stars, Pratik Naik, and Geeta Bagga gave a dance tribute to Aamir Khan, which made him emotional. The 57-year-old danced his heart out on the show and was in the best of his moods. For its first, Aamir Khan was seen relishing the delicious gol-gappas on stage and also fed them to the kids. At Marzi Pestonji's request, a special task was done where Tejasswi Prakash's reel and real boyfriend had to prove who knows her better. This segment is a treat for the Tejran fans.

Special moments from Dance Deewane Juniors

However, a major highlight of the show was Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romantic dance on 'Main ki Karaan' from Laal Singh Chaddha. The mesmerising act left everyone in awe of their chemistry and Aamir said, "I'm a supporter of true love." Another moment that has etched in our hearts is Aamir Khan and Neetu Kapoor's dance on 'Ae Kya Bolti Tu' on Dance Deewane Juniors' stage.

During the opening of the show, Karan teased Aamir by saying that this is probably his first "award" show where he will be felicitating someone with the winner's trophy. This left the Bollywood star laughing out loud. There was a perfect blend of comedy, emotion, and dance - a total masala potboiler. Well, that's not all, Aamir Khan's "freestyle" dance on Salman Khan's song 'Dhinka Chika' song is the sweetest takeaway from the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors episode.

