Dance Deewane Juniors host Karan Kundrra's sweetest birthday wish for 'Cuto' Neetu Kapoor's 64th birthday

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, who is currently seen as one of the judges of the television reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, is celebrating her 64th birthday today (July 8). She posted a picture from her pre-birthday celebration with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni. Alia Bhatt commented on the picture and admitted that she felt 'FOMO' (Fear of Missing Out). Alia's mother Soni Razdan also asked Neetu to not smile a lot without them. She has been receiving birthday wishes from all her dear friends and family members.

Dance Deewane Juniors host and television actor Karan Kundrra also wished birthday girl Neetu Kapoor. He re-shared a video of their cute interaction from the show posted by one of his fan clubs, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Cuto ji.. may you forever spread happiness and love.. loads and loads of love and admiration for you @neetu54 (sic)". Karan and Neetu Kapoor's camaraderie is loved by the audience, and glimpses of it can always be seen on social media.

Check out the post by Karan Kundrra for Neetu Kapoor right here:

He also shared a BTS video from the show that will touch hearts. Watch it here

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, and ever since the entire film industry has been celebrating this news. Karan, too, wished grandma-to-be in a special style. He posted an adorable photo with her and captioned it, "Congratulations @neetu54 ma’am cuto ji (sic)".

Talking about Neetu Kapoor, she is extremely fit and defies her age. Her sartorial choices for every episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, have been super stylish. Indian Women's Cricket former captain, Mithali Raj, along with Taapsee Pannu, will be seen on the show this week. Mithali, who has now retired from Cricket, taught batting skills to Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Marzi Pestonji and Karan Kundrra on stage.

The finale of Dance Deewane Juniors will be held on July 16 and 17.

