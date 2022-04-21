Dance Deewane Juniors judge Neetu Kapoor recalls her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt as she praises contestant Geet

Dance Deewane Juniors is all set to blow your mind with impressive and stunning dance performances of kids from the age group of 4-14 years. The show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra and judged by Bollywood’s timeless beauty Neetu Kapoor, dancing queen Nora Fatehi and popular choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The premiere episode of Dance Deewane Juniors is on 23rd April and thereafter, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on COLORS. Competing in solos, groups, and duos, these kids have already won the hearts of the judges and one of them is Geet Kaur Bagga.

Geet Kaur Bagga is an 8-year-old girl from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, whose energetic belly dance moves have the judges going gaga over her. Her performance impressed Neetu Kapoor so much that she hailed it and said she's reminded of Alia Bhatt. Geet performed on the hit song, Laila Main Laila and all three judges showered her with praise. Geet did not miss a single beat and danced her heart out on stage. Neetu Kapoor also was awestruck by her performance and instinctively compared her to Alia Bhatt. She said, “This is what deewangi feels like. There is something about you. Geet, you remind me of Alia Bhatt. Tum bahut cute ho.”

Dance Deewane Juniors marks the debut of Neetu Kapoor on TV. The veteran actress is stepping in as a reality show judge. Also, the new mother-in-law is beaming with joy as her son Ranbir Kapoor recently got married to Alia Bhatt. In a recent promo, Neetu is all praise for her bahu Alia as she expressed her wish to see her to rule the house.

