Dance Deewane Juniors: Karan Kundrra grooves with Jasmin Bhasin as she promotes new song ‘Iss Baarish Mein’

Dance Deewane Juniors is one of the leading reality shows on the TV screens at present. It offers a great platform for talented kids to show their exceptional dancing skills. Popular actor Karan Kundrra hosts the show. His entertaining and full-of-life hosting is getting highly appreciated by the audience. As per the latest promos, he will be seen dancing with actress Jasmin Bhasin on her new track in the upcoming episode.

In the promo, Jasmin Bhasin is looking stunning in a shimmery pink backless bodycon dress, which she has paired with silver heels. Her hair is tucked in a ponytail and she looks gorgeous in the ensemble. Karan Kundrra has sported a stylish military green casual suit with brown boots. The actor recreated a scene from Jasmin’s new music video ‘Iss Baarish Mein’. He is seen dancing with Jasmin with a yellow umbrella. The duo looked adorable dancing together. Jasmin Bhasin will be gracing the sets for the promotion of her and Shaheer Sheikh’s new music video, ‘Iss Baarish Mein’.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin and Shaheer Sheikh’s new music video is sung by Yasser Desai and Neeti Mohan. It is composed by Ripul Sharma and the lyrics are given by Sharad Tripathi.

Jasmin Bhasin has recently wrapped up shoot for her debut Punjabi movie, Honeymoon, with Gippy Grewal. It is due to be released very soon. She will also be part of a Bollywood movie penned by Mahesh Bhatt.

On the other hand, she was recently seen making a stylish appearance on the red carpet of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. She wore a purple metallic off-shoulder dress and her fans couldn't stop gushing over her fashionable looks.

