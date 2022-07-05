Dance Deewane Juniors: Karan Kundrra poses with '3 brats who realised he's ticklish' to save himself; PIC

Dance Deewane Juniors, the popular show, has been winning hearts since it started airing. This dance reality show has given a platform to some of the highly talented from the younger generation. Judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood's diva Nora Fatehi, the show has received a great response from the audiences. Dance Deewane Juniors is hosted by actor Karan Kundrra, and his bonding with the judges and the contestants have been also been the highlight of the show.

Karan often drops pictures and videos from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. Now, as the show is reaching its finale, Karan is seen enjoying every bit of shooting before it ends. Today, the actor gave us a glimpse of his fun time with the contestants. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a cute picture with three contestants of Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan wrote, "So these three brats realised by accident that I am ticklish and all hell broke lose.. the only way I could save myself was to ask them for a picture.. girls #karaneeti".

Dance Deewane Juniors has now reached its final leg and the grand finale episode will be aired in the upcoming week. It is also reported that the finale episode would be graced by Bollywood star and soon-to-be dad Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, and in a candid conversation with the paparazzi, she revealed that the show is going to end next week and Ranbir will appear in the finale episode.

