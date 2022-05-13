Dance Deewane Juniors: Kartik Aaryan gets emotional as he recalls an incident; Praises contestant Arnav's act

COLORS reality dance show Dance Deewane Juniors has carved a special place for itself in the hearts of the audiences in a very short span of time. The show has given a platform to some of the most hardcore talents from the younger generation. The entertaining camaraderie of the judges is also liked by the fans of the show. Dance Deewane Juniors is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji and hosted by the popular actor Karan Kundrra. In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors, Kartik Aaryanand Kiara Advani will be gracing the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

On the show, Kartik and Kiara get stunned after watching the contestants' powerful performances. But little Arnav's act ends up moving Kartik the most. Arnav performs Kartik's hit song ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, and after this, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor could not control his emotions. Arnav gets applauded for his performance, and the little kid talks about the hardships he and his mother has been through. He also dedicates this act to his mom. After this, Kartik gets teary-eyed and shares that while shooting for this song, his mother underwent surgery. He further expresses how he can really relate to Arnav's act and praises him for making his mother proud.

Speaking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film will hit the theatres on 20 May 2022. The film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language supernatural horror comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

