Dance Deewane Juniors: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani dance with Marzi’s 'Nani' as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The upcoming episode of the kids’ dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors will be a complete entertainer as the show will be graced by the actors Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani. They will be gracing the sets for the promotions of their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo will be seen amazed by the stunning dance performances of the little dancers. The actors will also be showcasing their dance moves on the show.

In the recent promo of the show, the special guests and the judges are seen astounded by the dance performance of Anshika. One of the judges Marzi Pestonji says that, “Aapke ek ek step ne mujhe meri nani yaad dila di.” Suddenly a character dressed as an old woman rises from the contestant's aisle. The old woman goes to the judges and starts dancing with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor are seen enjoying the comical dance moves of the trio.

In the show, contestant Arnav performs Kartik's hit song ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, and after this, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was seen getting emotional. Arnav gets applauded for his performance, and the little kid talks about the hardships he and his mother has been through. He also dedicates this act to his mom. After this, Kartik gets teary-eyed and shares that while shooting for this song, his mother underwent surgery. He further expresses how he can really relate to Arnav's act and praises him for making his mother proud.

