Dance Deewane Juniors: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani groove with contestants on 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram'; Watch

COLORS reality dance show Dance Deewane Juniors has carved a special place for itself in the hearts of the audiences in a very short span of time. The show has given a platform to some of the most hardcore talents from the younger generation. Dance Deewane Juniors is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji and hosted by the popular actor Karan Kundrra. In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani gracing the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

In the latest promo shared by COLORS TV on its Instagram handle, we can see Kartik and Kiara grooving to the song from their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They were seen on the stage shaking a leg along with the contestants on a song from their upcoming film. The caption of this promo read, "Grand Premiere ki raat par chaar chand lagaane aa rahe hai Kartik aur Kiara. Are you ready to groove with them? Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors #DDJGrandPremiere aaj raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot" We can also see Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi cheering the actors as they groove on Hare Ram Hare Krishna. Kartik Aaryan had sported a formal brown blazer and light shade shirt, and Kiara Advani looked charming in an off-shoulder bright yellow outfit with statement earrings.

Click here to see the promo

Speaking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film will hit the theatres on 20 May 2022. The film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language supernatural horror comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

