Dance Deewane Juniors: Kartik Aaryan pulls a prank, Neetu Kapoor & Nora Fatehi panic after seeing Manjulika

Kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors has made a place for itself in the hearts of the audience in a very short span of time. The excellent and energetic dance performance of the kids keeps the audience intrigued by the show. The entertaining camaraderie of the judges is also liked by the fans of the show. In the recent promo of the show, Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor were seen getting scared of seeing Monjolika.

In the promo, it is seen that actors of the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. It is seen that the actress Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor gets pranked by Kartik Aaryan as his film’s character Monjolika suddenly appears on the sets of the show. Nora gets so scared that she jumps off her seat and moves away. Neetu Kapoor also rises from her seat in shock. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are seen having a hearty laugh seeing their expressions.

See the video here-CLICK

Kartik Aaryan had sported a formal brown blazer and light shade shirt and Kiara Advani looked charming in an off-shoulder bright yellow outfit with statement earrings. The duo will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will hit the theatres on 20 May 2022. The film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language supernatural horror comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The show is judged by Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. It is hosted by Telly star Karan Kundrra.

