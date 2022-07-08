Dance Deewane Juniors: Mithali Raj teaches batting to Nora Fatehi as she promotes ‘Shabaash Mithu’

Dance Deewane Juniors is among the most popular shows in the telly town. It is the first season of the show, but it has etched itself in the hearts of the fans. It has given a grand opportunity to the talented kids to showcase their talent and pave way for their successful careers in dance. The show is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The upcoming episode will be graced by the actress Taapsee Pannu and Indian Female Cricket Team captain, Mithali Raj.

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, will be full of energy and enthusiasm as Mithali Raj will be bringing the spirit of cricket in the show. Actress and dancer, Nora Fatehi recently shared a video of herself as she is seen learning how to hold a cricket bat from Mithali Raj. Nora Faheti looks like a fashionable diva in the gorgeous pink saree and feathery detail blouse. Mithali looked stunning in a powerpack yellow pantsuit. Nora captioned the video, “Thanks @mithaliraj for teaching me how to bat Watch out Indias Cricket Team here I come, uve got a new team player.”

See post here-

The former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj and talented actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen promoting their movie Shabaash Mithu on Dance Deewane Juniors. The evening will be full of entertainment and interesting revelations. In the upcoming episode, Mithali Raj reveals that she is a trained classical dancer, and it was her dream to become a dancer. Amidst the hardcore dancing, the audiences will get to witness an epic battle as the judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, guests Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj battle the boys Karan Kundrra, judge Marzi Pestonji and mentors Prateek Utekar and Tushar Shetty in a fun game of cricket.

