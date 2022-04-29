Dance Deewane Juniors: Neeta Kapoor shakes a leg with Marzi, Nora, Karan Kundrra on Rishi Kapoor’s song; Watch

The upcoming episode of the kids' dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, will bring lots of entertainment to the audience. The show will be offering some unseen and unexpected dance performances by the little kids which will leave you stunned. The show is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, gorgeous actress Nora Fatehi and Bollywood choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The judges of the show have become quite popular for having fun when they are not shooting for the show.

In the recent video shared by the beautiful actress Neetu Kapoor, she is seen dancing to popular songs of her late husband Rishi Kapoor. The audience is also seen cheering for them. In the episode BTS video, Neetu Kapoor is looking absolutely spectacular in a green foil print suit. She had paired the look with studded earrings and golden heels. She was seen doing a ball dance will with Marzi Pestonji on Rishi Kapoor’s hit song, “Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyar”. Actress Nora Fatehi and host of the show Karan Kundrra are also seen dancing along with her. Neetu wrote in captions, “My three Lovly friends @marzipestonji @norafatehi @kkundrra celebrate Rishiji’s songs on #dancedeewanejuniors this was quite a favourite from Amar Akbar Anthony @colorstv”

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a white and beige designer bodycon dress. It is a full-length dress with cuts on the waist. She paired the look with studded rings and red lipstick. Her hair has in wavy texture, which accentuated her look. Marzi Pestonji sported a formal black suit as he was seen dancing with Neetu Kapoor. The host Karan Kundrra looked fashionable as always in the complete white outfit.

