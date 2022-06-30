Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor, Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji dance on monsoon songs at contestant's request

Dance Deewane Juniors is one of the most popular shows on the TV screen. It has a massive fan following and people are entertained by the dance performances of the contestants. The show has brought forth some of the exceptionally talented kids on the stage and given them national-level recognition. It is the first reason for the show and it is judged by the veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and ace choreographer, Marzi Pestonji. In the upcoming episode, Farah Khan will be gracing the show and she will dance with Marzi on stage.

In the promo, little contestants ask the judges to enjoy the monsoons with them. The contestants said that the judges will perform and they will judge the show. First up was Farah Khan dancing with Marzi Pestonji with a trolley. The are seen dancing hilariously on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular song, Aaj Rapat Jaayen To. After this, Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing with Marzi on Raj Kapoor and Nargis hit song, “Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua”.

In previous promo, host Karan Kundrra can be seen congratulating soon-to-be grandmother Neetu Kapoor as her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to be parents. Neetu can also be seen getting overwhelmed and the actress even expresses that this is the best news for her. We can also see Farah Khan saying to her that she believes that Chintuji (Rishi Kapoor) will return and Neetu is also seen agreeing with her.

