Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor gets emotional as she misses her late husband Rishi Kapoor

The show Dance Deewane Juniors has won people’s hearts with its launch. The show offers a grand platform for the young kids to showcase their dance talent and win prizes. For the present season, some extremely talented kids have come together on the stage and have been impressing the audience with their exceptional performances. The upcoming episode will be an emotional episode as the show will pay a special tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

While judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji have already been stunned by the performances of the little stars that appeared on the show so far, this weekend the stage gets flooded with some astounding performances. One such contestant is the junior Bani, who impresses the judges with her dance moves, making her swag and flexible moves stand out among others.

After her grand performance, Bani’s grandmother who has a special gift for Neetu Kapoor comes on stage. She reveals that her husband met the late Rishi Kapoor in 1974, and how Rishiji always helped him. She also shows a picture of her husband along with Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and sings the song ‘lambi judaai’ for Neetuji. On seeing the picture Neetu Kapoor gets emotional and fondly remembers the legendary actor and says, “Humara kuch toh connection hoga. Abhi do saal hone wale hai aur mai aap se mili. Mein roz kisi na kisi se milti hu aur roz koi na koi mujhe unki yaad dila deta hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath. Aur sab itne khushi se yaad karte hai.”

The show is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, actress Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

