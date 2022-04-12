Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor gets into wedding spirit before Ranbir, Alia’s D-day as she dances on show

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors will be full of entertainment. There will be several performances by the contestants. In the episode, apart from the amazing performances by the contestants, the judges of the show are also seen in a gala mood as they dance to Neetu Kapoor’s hit song from the 70’s era. In the promo, Neetu Kapoor is seen grooving along with the other judges Nora Fatehi, Marzi Pestonji and host Karan Kundrra.

As per the latest reports, Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot this weekend. The preparations for the wedding are going on in full swing. Dance Deewane Juniors judge Neetu Kapoor has already got into the wedding spirit. The veteran actress looks gracious in maroon saree and pearl jewels. She is seen dancing with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. They are seen shaking a leg on her and Rishi Kapoor’s superhit song ‘Khullam Khulla Pyar Karange Hum Dono’.

In another promo of the upcoming episode, host Karan Kundrra and Neetu Kapoor are seen unleashing the Punjabi in them as they sang a Punjabi folk song. It can be seen in the video, Neetu Kapoor is in a fun mood and she is ready to enjoy the pre-wedding functions of Ranbir and Alia. Her excitement for the wedding is quite evident as she dances with Karan Kundrra.

