Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor grooves with Farah Khan on her song ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’

Dance Deewane Juniors has been getting lots of love and attention from the audience from the start of the show. The contestants for the season have been carefully handpicked from all over the country to bring some of the best talents on the stage. The show is judged by actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. In the upcoming episode, ace choreographer and director, Farah Khan will be filling in for Nora Fatehi. Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan will be seen having a gala time on the show as they dance together.

In the recent promo of the episode, Karan Kundrra says that the All-Stars group wants to dedicate something to Farah. The kids are seen singing her popular song from Shahrukh Khan and Sushmita Sen’s movie Main Hu Na. They requested Farah Khan to do the steps of her trending song, ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’. Farah took Neetu Kapoor along with her on the stage as they danced along with the contestant on the superhit track.

In a previous promo of Dance Deewane Juniors, Karan can be seen congratulating soon-to-be grandmother, Neetu Kapoor as her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to be parents. Neetu can also be seen getting overwhelmed and the actress even expresses that this is the best news for her. We can also see Farah Khan saying to her that she believes that Chintuji (Rishi Kapoor) will return and Neetu is also seen agreeing with her. Later, Neetu is also seen shaking a leg with the contestants and their family members.

