Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor grooves with Nora Fatehi on ‘Pyaar Do’ in BTS video

The kids’ dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors will be soon hitting the TV screen. The first season of the show will be judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. In the fun videos shared by Neetu Kapoor, she is seen having a gala time on the sets as she danced with other judges.

In the recent BTS video shared by Neetu Kapoor, she is seen sitting on her seat and grooving along with Nora Fatehi on the popular song, “Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo”. Neetu Kapoor looked gorgeous in a beautiful white dress paired with a floral print shrug. She had accessorized the look with her oxidised jewellery. Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a white short dress.

The caption reads, “Little masti on @dancedeewanejuniors @norafatehi.”

Nora Fatehi commented on the video, “How are we sooooo cute too much fun!” Neetu Kapoor had earlier also shared a video on Instagram. Neetu captioned the post, “Having fun with my favourites on the sets of Dance dewane juniors! #Dancewithnora @norafatehi @marzipestonji @colorstv”. Alia took to the comments section of the post and cheered for beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, as she wrote, “Such a starrrrr”. Apart from Alia, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to her video.

