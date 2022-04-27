Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor & Nora Fatehi dress to impress, shine bright in latest PICS

Dance Deewane Junior has become quite popular among the audience in the past few weeks. The show is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. It is hosted by popular television actor, Karan Kundrra. It offers a grand platform for talent kids to show their dance skills and make themselves recognized on the national level. The judges of the show are quite popular for their fashion sense. Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi’s latest pics offer a glimpse of their chic look in the show.

In the picture, Neetu Kapoor looks stunning in a green heavy embroidery work palazzo suit. She paired the suit with a green dupatta and golden heels. She has sported golden and green bangles and matching earrings. Nora Fatehi is a sight to behold in a white designer bodycon dress. It is a full-length dress with cuts on the waist. She paired the look with studded rings and red lipstick. Her hair has wavy texture, which accentuates her look.

See post here-

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, stars of the movie Heropanti 2 will be seen gracing the show to promote their film. Tara Sutaria looks killer in a bright red saree and statement earrings. Tiger Shroff looks dapper in black formals with a blazer. In the promo, one of the contestants is seen taking off his t-shirt and shows his abs as he says that he has written Tiger Shroff’s movie names on each one of his abs. Tiger Shroff is seen very impressed and amused. Nora Fatehi asks, “Tiger aap bhi dikha do”, and he unbuttoned his shirt to show his abs. Noha Fatehi commented, “Haye Garmi”.

