Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi & host Karan Kundrra ace summer fashion as they get clicked

Dance Deewane Junior is going to air soon and there is already a lot of buzz about the show. The show marks the debut of veteran actress Neetu Kapoor in the television industry as the judge of kids’ dance reality show. Other judges of the show include Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. It will be hosted by popular actor Karan Kundrra. The celebs were recently papped as they got ready for the upcoming shoot of the show.

In the pictures, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was seen in a gorgeous white long dress and paired with a floral print overcoat. She had sported a boho look with an oxidized silver short neckpiece and a long chain with a pendant. She had also sported a designer ring and grey heels. Karan Kundrra was also spotted on the location, and he sported a white designer jacket and black trousers. He has sported black sunglasses with his attire. Nora Fatehi has also sported a white dress and she looks like a beautiful swan with faux fur design on the lower half of the dress and on the sleeves.

See photos here-

Karan Kundrra was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and he was appreciated for his strong personality and leadership qualities. He was also seen in a music video named Rula Deti Hai with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. He is presently part of the reality show Lock Upp.

Neetu Kapoor had shared a video of her dancing with Nora Fatehi and one of the contestants on popular song ‘Naach Meri Rani’. She looked fabulous as she tried doing the hook steps of the song like Nora. She captioned, “Having fun with my favourites on the sets of Dance dewane juniors! #Dancewithnora @norafatehi @marzipestonji @colorstv.”

