Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor recalls break up with Rishi Kapoor during filming of ‘Parda Hai Parda’

The upcoming episode of the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors will be full of entertainment and lots of spectacular dance performances. The little contestants will be giving their best which will surely leave the judges and audience amazed. The episode will be graced by the legendary singer Usha Uthup, who will be gracing the sets for the retro special theme. In the episode, Neetu Kapoor will also be seen revealing her break-up with Rishi Kapoor during the early days of their relationship.

The All Star group will be seen performing on Amar Akbar Anthony's song Parda Hai Parda, which also featured Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. After enjoying every bit of their act, judge Marzi Pestonji requests Neetu Kapoor to recreate this superhit song on stage. Neetu Kapoor sportingly steps up and gives a marvellous performance which made everyone nostalgic.

She goes ahead and shares her memories of the late Rishi Kapoor from the song’s shoot saying, “Rishi Ji and I were at loggerheads at the time of this song’s shoot. We used to fight a lot with each other and had broken up at that time. It was a romantic song where I had to throw a rose but what was going in my mind was something else.” However, their natural chemistry certainly worked its magic in the end.

In the episode, Neetu Kapoor and Usha Uthup will also be seen having a gala time as they recreate some iconic dialogues from old movies. Usha Uthup will also be paying a special tribute to the late singer KK with his evergreen song ‘Pal’.

