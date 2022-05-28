Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor recalls grooving on Rishi Kapoor’s song Tu Tu Tara at every party; Watch

The kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors has become one of the most popular television shows on TV screens at present. It offers a grand platform for talented kids to get recognized for their dance moves. The show is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The judges share an excellent camaraderie and are often seen having fun on the sets. In the recent promo, Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji are seen dancing on Rishi Kapoor’s hit track.

In the recent promo of the show, Neetu Kapoor is seen reminiscing her old days when she used to dance to Rishi Kapoor’s song ‘Tu Tu Tara’. Her co-judge Marzi Pestonji asked to recreate the dance moves. Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji take to stage as they dance with full energy on late Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla’s popular song, ‘Tu Tu Tara’ from Bol Radha Bol. Nora Fatehi is seen making a video of their dance while lying down on the floor.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of the show, contestant Prateek gave a spectacular performance on Akshay Kumar’s song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the movie Kesari. Seeing the dance performance, he became overwhelmed and said, “Maine iss gaane ke bahot saare performance dekhe hai lekin ye kahunga ye sabse best hai.” Even judge Neetu Kapoor was seen getting emotional on seeing the act.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will be gracing the show for the promotion of their upcoming movie, Prithviraj. The story of the movie revolves around the heroism of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he faces off against Muhammad of Ghor. It is due to be released on 3rd June.

