Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor says contestant Riddhi’s dance on Dholida reminds her of ‘bahu’ Alia Bhatt

Dance Deewane Juniors is among the most-watched reality show on TV screens and has a massive fan following. The judges of the season Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji are equally loved by the audiences. The season has brought some exceptional talents on the stage of the show and the little contestants have amazed the judges in every episode. In the recent promo of the show, Neetu Kapoor is seen amazed by the performance of Riddhi as she compares her to her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, little contestant Riddhi is going to earn accolades for her dance performance on ‘Dholida’. Along with her, her Captain Pratik also earns praises for the act. The promo of the upcoming episode gives a glimpse of their astounding performance, where both Pratik and Riddhi are styled as Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai look from the film. Their thumkas and dance move impress the judges – Marzi Pestonji, Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Neetu, mother-in-law of Alia Bhatt, had the sweetest compliment reserved for Riddhi. She says, “Mere ghar pe ek bahu hai Alia, aur ye madam hai Bawalia. Jab bhi aati hai bawaal machati hai.”

Take a look at this promo-

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage, Neetu has been often spotted making some love-filled statements about the newlyweds. Ranbir also surprised his mother with a sweet video message on the occasion of Mother’s day.

In the previous episode, the terrific performance by the ‘All Star’ group on ‘Parda Hai Parda’ was loved by the audience. After which, judge Marzi Pestonji requests the original star of the song, Neetu Kapoor to recreate this superhit song on stage. Neetu Kapoor sportingly steps up and gives a marvelous performance taking everyone down the nostalgia. The viewers also got some interesting bytes as Neetu Kapoor recalled her 'Yaadgaar' moments with the late Rishi Kapoor on their hit song ‘Parda Hai Parda’.

Also read- Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor, recreates Amar Akbar Anthony song Parda Hai Parda