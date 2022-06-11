Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor says Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra reminds her of herself & Rishi Kapoor

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media make fans go gaga who call them ‘Tejran’. Amid this, the lovebirds will soon be seen hosting the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors together.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness some endearing moments as Karan and Tejasswi, as they light up the episode with their romance, fun, and unlimited laughter. After watching their immense love for each other, judge Neetu Kapoor goes on to share the fond memory of her relationship with the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Neetu mentions that her relationship with Rishi Kapoor was like Tejasswi and Karan's. She further adds, "We met while we were working together, and we fell in love.” To entertain the audiences, TejRan also engage in fun games where they participate in a ‘roti making challenge’ and to test their compatibility judge Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji, play a round of ‘who is most likely to?’. Karan then gets candid about how Tejasswi has changed his life, on hearing this Tejasswi gets teary-eyed, and she further adds about Karan’s influence on her life.

In the recent promo of the episode, Tejasswi had also shared that Karan is the more possessive one in the relationship and shares an example saying that he does not let her sit with anyone in his small car as the gap between the two people is really less. Hearing this, both Marzi and Neetu Kapoor are shocked, and the former remarks that it’s the “height of jealousy”. Karan then jokes and says that he was so possessive he even sold off his tiny car.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi recently ringed in the latter’s birthday in Goa and the photos from the same went viral among their fans on social media.

