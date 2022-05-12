Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor shakes a leg with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji on Ek Haseena Thi; WATCH

Dance Deewane Juniors is an ongoing dance reality show which provides a huge platform for children with extraordinary dancing skills. The excellent and energetic dance performance of the kids keeps the audience intrigued by the show. Dance Deewane Juniors show is a spin-off to the popular dance show Dance Deewane which was judged by Madhuri Dixit. The new season is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi and hosted by the popular actor Karan Kundrra.

Neetu Kapoor made her debut in the telly world with the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. She often shares BTS videos from the show, where she is seen dancing and having a gala time with other judges. Today, Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a video dancing along with the other two judges, Nora and Marzi. In this video, we can see the judges grooving on Rishi Kapoor's iconic song 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha'. Sharing this video with her fans, in the caption Neetu writes, "Two Hasseenas n a deewana @marzipestonji @norafatehi #dancedeweenejuniors @colorstv". Neetu looks gorgeous in a yellow saree, whereas Nora looks stunning in a green outfit.

Click Here to see the video

Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor recently got married to his long-time ladylove Alia Bhatt on 14th April. Also, the new mother-in-law is beaming with joy and is all praises for her bahu Alia..

Speaking of Dance Deewane Juniors, the show's first episode was telecasted on 23rd April and thereafter, airs on every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on COLORS.

