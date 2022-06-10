Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor, Usha Uthup & others entertain audience with their 'Jugalbandi'

COLORS reality dance show Dance Deewane Juniors has carved a special place for itself in the hearts of the audiences in a very short span of time. The show has given a platform to some of the most hardcore talents from the younger generation. The entertaining camaraderie of the judges is also liked by the fans of the show. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every week, and for the upcoming episode, ace singer Usha Uthup will be seen joining the judges on the show. In a recent promo shared by the channel, Usha can be seen having a gala time with the contestants and the judges.

Today, Colors TV uploaded another video of Dance Deewane Juniors and captioned it," Judges, contestants aur host ke beech ki filmy jugalbandi ne kar diya sabko hasi se lotpot. Kya ho aap taiyaar iss khushi ka hissa banne? Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot". Dance Deewane Juniors weekend episode will see the contestants and judges celebrating the retro theme on the sets of the show. Considering this theme, judge Neetu Kapoor goes down memory lane and reminisces the old Bollywood iconic dialogues. Along with Neetu, Karan Kundrra, Usha Uthup, and also, one of the little contestants joins the 'Jugalbandi' of filmy dialogues.

Click here to watch the video

In the previous promo, talented singer Usha Uthup is seen seated on the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors and shared, “The saddest loss we had recently, KK, a complete youth icon and he related with everybody. This one is dedicated to him”. She beautifully sang the KK popular song ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’. Judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji were seen getting emotional on listening to the song. Usha Ji also became overwhelmed as tears flowed from her eyes while she sang. Host Karan Kundrra sweetly hugged her as both of them became emotional.

Dance Deewane Juniors is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji and hosted by the popular actor Karan Kundrra.

