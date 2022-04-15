Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Singh dances with Nora Fatehi & contestants on Rishi Kapoor’s hit song; VIDEO

The most awaited dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors will be making its premiere this weekend. The premier episode will offer a gamut of spectacular performances by the selected contestants. The show will be judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, ace dancer, and actress Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The show is hosted by Telly star Karan Kundrra. As per the recent promo of the grand premiere episode, the judges are stunned by the performance of the kids.

In the promo, one of the judges Nora Fatehi is seen amazed by the dance performance as she climbs up on the desk to show her appreciation. In another part of the promo, Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing along with Nora Fatehi, Marzi, and one of the contestants, on her and Rishi Kapoor’s popular song ‘Chuk Chuk.’ Neetu Kapoor looks gorgeous in a red dress printed dress and Nora will be seen sporting a beautiful black gown.

See the promo here-

The grand premiere of Dance Deewane Juniors will mark Neetu Kapoor’s first on-screen presence after her son Ranbir and Alia Bhat’s wedding. The couple got married on 14th April in their Vastu home. The wedding was attended by only near and dear ones. The bride and groom chose pastel outfits for their special day. Neetu Kapoor shared adorable pictures from their wedding day, as she wrote, “My world.” She also shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor dressed as the groom and she wore a beautiful yellow saree. She wrote, “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab your wish has has been fulfilled.”

