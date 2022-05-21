Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi does Lavani with contestants and asks Marzi Pestonji to shoot her video

Dance Deewane Juniors is a new dance reality show that has become quite popular within a few days of its launch. It is a kids' dance reality show which offers a massive platform for the talented kids to showcase their dance skills and get the winning trophy. The show is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, beautiful Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Apart from judging the contestants, they are also seen having lots of fun on the sets. In the recent episode, Nora Fatehi was seen doing the Maharashtrian dance form Lavani with a contestant.

In the promo of the show, contestant Geet is seen entering the stage with judge Neetu Kapoor’s photo in her hand. She is seen doing Lavani on the popular song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’. Neetu Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana were seen very impressed with the dance performance of the girls. Marzi Pestonji asks Nora Fatehi to do Lavani with the girls. As she goes on stage, she gave her phone to Marzi and tells him to shoot the video of her dance. Marzi says, “Ye kya hai, jab dekho mere ko bolti hai video lene ke liye.” Nora is seen doing Lavani fabulously on the stage. Marzi is seen lying down on the floor to shoot the video, which makes everyone laugh out loud.

See promo here: CLICK

The upcoming episode of the dance show will be graced by Bollywood ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana for the promotion of his movie Anek.

In the recent promo, Nora Fatehi was also seen with music composer Badshah, as they grooved on his peppy song Voodoo. Choreographer Marzi Pestonji and host Karan Kundrra were also seen following her steps. Badshah went toward the judges' seat and persuaded Neetu Kapoor also to dance with them.

Also read-Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi stuns everyone with her belly dance on Badshah’s song ‘Voodoo’; Watch