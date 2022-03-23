Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi flaunts her stunning moves as she grooves on ‘Tip Tip Barsa

After the massive success of Madhuri Dixit’s show Dance Deewane, the makers of the show have come up with its new kids-based show named Dance Deewane Juniors. The first promo of the show has been released and we can see Nora Fatehi grooving on the superhit song ‘Tip Tip Barsa”. One of the contestants of the show is also seen dancing with her.

Nora Fatehi is all set to take the judge’s seat in Dance Deewane Juniors. While this has been making headlines for some time now, a promo featuring Nora is released, which has confirmed the news. The latest promo of Dance Deewane Juniors features Nora Fatehi making everyone amazed with her stunning dance moves as she gets drenched in water.

The video opens with Nora disguised as a school teacher in a class set up, which turns into a dance stage as a young girl starts dancing. Nora and the girl are seen in a dance face-off as they groove together. The promo ends with Nora introducing the Dance Deewane Juniors with its tagline ‘Deewangi more, dance hardcore’.

The promo out on the channel’s social media is captioned as “#NoraFatehi aur juniors ke saath chaayegi next level dance ki deewangi! Are you ready for deewangi more aur dance hardcore?”

Another promo featuring the other two judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonjee is out too. It shows both of them dancing with youngsters on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s popular number ‘Badtameez Dil’. The promo is shared with a caption that reads, “Can't keep calm kyunki aa raha hai Dance Deewane Juniors! Nanhe dance ke sitaaron ke saath hogi Deewangi More, Dance Hardcore!”

Dance Deewane Juniors marks the debut of Neetu Kapoor on TV. The veteran actress is stepping in as a reality show judge with this kids’ dance reality show.



