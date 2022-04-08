Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi, Marzi Pestonji & Karan Kundrra amp up their style game for shoot; PICS

Dance Deewane Juniors is an upcoming dance reality show which will be providing a huge platform for children with extraordinary dancing skills. The show is a spin-off of the popular dance show Dance Deewane, which is judged by Madhuri Dixit. The new show will be judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi. The reality show will be judged by the popular actor Karan Kundrra. The team was recently snapped outside sets as they got ready for the shoot.

As per the latest pics, actress Nora Fatehi is a fashion diva in a blush pink polka dot dress. It is a one-shoulder off dress, which has one shoulder off. It is fitted at the top part and flared at the lower part. The actress had paired the dress with drop pearl earrings and pink heels. She is also carrying a small white handbag. Karan Kundrra had sport an algae green blazer and trousers, with a white shirt and white sneakers. He was joined by his lady love, Tejasswi Prakash on the sets. She was seen in her shoot clothes from her fictional show Naagin 6. Choreographer Marzi Pestonji looks dapper in a white blazer and blue denims.

See photos here-

The show Dance Deewane Junior marks the debut of the veteran actress Neetu Kapoor into the telly world. In the BTS videos shared by Ranbir’s mother, she is seen having a gala time with other judges of the show. She was seen dancing with Nora Fatehi on song ‘Pyaar do Pyaar lo’.

She had earlier shared with ETimes, “I am quite excited to be coming into the audience’s homes with my TV debut. Though I’m not a great dancer, I’ve always loved to dance, and I believe that when you do something you love, it shows.”

