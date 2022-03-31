Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi, Neetu Singh & Marzi Pestonji look glam, spotted outside sets; PICS

After the massive success of the dance show Dance Deewane, judged by Madhuri Dixit, the makers have now come up with the new show Dance Deewane Juniors. It is the first season of the kids’ dance reality show in which the contestants have been handpicked from all over the country for showcasing their spectacular dance moves. The shoot for the show is due to start soon and the judges of the show were recently papped outside the sets.

As per the recent pictures from outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, actress Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a shimmery green bodycon dress. Her hair is lightly curled and she has paired the look with white heels and simple ear studs. Neetu Singh looked stylish in a yellow floral print dress with a stylish light blue jacket. She had worn beautiful green stonework earrings, studded bracelet, and rings. Choreographer Marzi looks dapper as he had sported a white t-shirt and blue distressed denim, along with a patchwork denim jacket.

See photos here-

Earlier, a promo revealed that Nora will be judging the show. It opens with Nora disguised as a school teacher in a class set up, which turns into a dance stage as a young girl starts dancing. Nora and the girl are seen in a dance face-off as they groove together. The promo ends with Nora introducing the Dance Deewane Juniors with its tagline ‘Deewangi more, dance hardcore’.

Another promo featured the other two judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. It shows both of them dancing with youngsters on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s popular number ‘Badtameez Dil’. Dance Deewane Juniors marks the debut of Neetu Kapoor on TV. The veteran actress is stepping in as a reality show judge.

Also read- Nora Fatehi to judge the upcoming season of Dance Deewane Junior