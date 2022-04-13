Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi receives a sweet surprise; Contestants fondly call her 'Dance Ki Rani'

Nora Fatehi has been capturing the attention of the audience with snippets from the shoot of the forthcoming dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Junior' even before it has premiered. Nora Fatehi, dubbed 'Dance Ki Rani' by the contestants of the upcoming show, was recently delighted by the contestants. The makers provided an insight into the fun, talent, and craziness of Dance Deewane Junior at the show's recent launch, portraying the loving bond formed between competitors and the judges, particularly Nora Fatehi.

In the clip, we could see the contestants performing and vibing to Nora Fatehi’s recent hit number ‘Dance Meri Rani’. The actress was pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed. Later, Nora joined the children on stage on high demand and all of them grooved to the catchy hook-steps of the song.

Nora Fatehi created the hashtag #DanceWithNora to provide aspiring dancers and budding artists a powerful platform. The hashtag showcases the talents of dance fans all around the world, including a large number of children who look up to Nora Fatehi as an inspiration. Nora often shared these dancers’ videos on her Instagram, encouraging them and hyping them up.