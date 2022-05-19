Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi stuns everyone with her belly dance on Badshah’s song ‘Voodoo’; Watch

Dance Deewane Juniors is one of the most popular shows on TV screens which is aired on TV screens presently. The show offers a national level platform for talented kids to showcase their dance skills and win the prestigious trophy. It is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, beautiful Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by India’s top musician and rapper, Badshah. In the promo, the judges and host are seen dancing to his song.

In the promo, Nora Fatehi, Marzi Pestonji, Badshah and host Karan Kundrra are seen dancing on Badshah’s hit music track ‘Voodoo’. Nora Fatehi wows everyone with her fabulous belly dance on the song. She looked gorgeous in a green crop top and knee-length slit skirt. She is seen teaching dance moves to others on the stage. During the dance, Badshah is seen approaching Neetu Kapoor, who was sitting at her chair, and sweetly asked her to dance with him. Nora, Karan and Marzi also join her and dance on stage.

The previous episode was graced by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. In the promo, it was seen Kartik and Kiara grooving to the song from their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They were on the stage shaking a leg along with the contestants on a song from their upcoming film. We can also see Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi cheering the actors as they groove on Hare Ram Hare Krishna. Kartik Aaryan had sported a formal brown blazer and light shade shirt, and Kiara Advani looked charming in an off-shoulder bright yellow outfit with statement earrings.

