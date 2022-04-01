Dance Deewane Juniors PICS: Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Kundrra & Marzi Pestonji pose in stylish outfits

Dance Deewane Juniors is a new show which will start airing very soon on TV screens. The show will bring together talented children from all over the country and provide them with a national-level platform to show their excellent dancing skills. The show is a spin-off to the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane, which was judged by Madhuri Dixit. The upcoming show will be judged by Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor, and Marzi Pestonji. Karan Kundrra will be the host of the show. The celebs were recently spotted outside the sets.

In the pictures received from outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, Nora Fatehi is seen in a beautiful black slit gown with floral embroidery work all over it. She has paired the look with black heels and stud earrings for the episode. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor looks fabulous in a red dress. She has sported the dress along with a printed long shrug and paired it with golden footwear. She has accessorized the look with drop earrings and studded rings. She is seen with Karan Kundrra, who has sported a white t-shirt and black trousers. He has paired it with a blue stylish denim jacket. Choreographer Marzi is seen in a black t-shirt and white denim jacket with white denim pants.

The show marks the debut of Neetu Kapoor on TV and she had shared her excitement with Etimes TV. She said, “The actress Neetu Kapoor also shared, “I am quite excited to be coming into the audience’s homes with my TV debut. Though I’m not a great dancer, I’ve always loved to dance, and I believe that when you do something you love, it shows.”

